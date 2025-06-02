Subscribe
News

Cashflows partners with Cardstream to accelerate embedded payments

Monday 2 June 2025 13:42 CET | News

Cashflows has teamed up with Cardstream Group to accelerate embedded payment solutions for ISOs, software platforms, ISVs, and PayFacs in the UK and Europe.

The strategy combines Cashflows’ expert acquisition capabilities with Cardstream’s PFaaS infrastructure, simplifying the launch and growth processes for PayFacs, aspiring PayFacs, ISOs, and ISVs. This collaboration manages complex regulatory, compliance, and operational challenges on their behalf.

PFaaS is transforming the delivery of embedded payments, equipping PayFacs with the tools to quickly implement payment services. Recognising a similar demand in the UK and Europe for flexible, integrated payment solutions, Cashflows is deploying Cardstream’s PFaaS. This end-to-end managed service encompasses onboarding, compliance, merchant activation, and transaction processing, providing the opportunity to monetise a payment facilitator model right from the start.

In a landscape where embedded finance is increasingly prioritised, the collaboration between Cashflows and Cardstream offers compliance assurance, and commercial flexibility, free from the typical infrastructure or licencing challenges. The companies establish a benchmark for embedded payments, equipping ISVs, ISOs, Platforms, and PayFacs in the UK and Europe with the necessary tools to scale within a regulated environment.

 

Cashflows partner with Cardstream to accelerate embedded payments

 

Other partnerships from Cashflows

In April 2025, fumopay partnered with Cashflows to optimise payment processing for its businesses and customers.With this partnership, fumopay provided card processing services in addition to its account-to-account Open Banking payments. This initiative was designed to offer increased flexibility and options for both merchants and customers.

Moreover, businesses using fumopay's unified checkout solution could accept both traditional card payments and instant bank payments through a single interface. This approach aimed to ensure a secure payment experience while maximising conversion rates and minimising transaction costs.

Through this partnership, Cashflow's acquiring solutions were integrated with fumopay's Open Banking technology. This integration was anticipated to offer businesses and organisations an all-in-one tool for managing payments securely.


