CareTime integrates Stax' payment processing solution

Friday 9 July 2021 12:32 CET | News

Stax has partnered with CareTime, a software company for the home care industry, to provide an integrated payment processing solution.

The solution should allow home care agencies to meet the needs of their private-pay customers who demand more flexible payment options such as credit card and ACH.

CareTime is a cloud-based home care software that acts as a communication tool for both the agencies and their clients by managing scheduling, billing, payroll, and documentation.


