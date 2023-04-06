Cardstream Group to launch white label PayFac-as-a-Service

UK-based white label payment gateway Cardstream Group has announced the arrival of its new white label PayFac-as-a-Service to the market.
The full-function platform has been designed to deliver acquirers with a comprehensive third party payment facilitator programme, as well as a pathway for those looking to become a payment facilitator, including independent sales organisations, payment service providers, and independent software vendors. Not only will the cloud-based solution be available ‘as-a- Service’ but will also carry benefits from group company OBN Global’s regulatory position, by providing those partners without a licence with the ability to operate at pace in this highly sought after space.
Cardstream’s officials said that they have built a portfolio of over 140 brand channel partners who utilise and distribute their technology as their own. Each partner has access to the ever-growing acquirer and alternative payment method integrations across the globe. With the release of their new PayFac-as-a- Service, the market now has a huge increase in service capability to offer to merchants.
The platform capabilities are purpose designed for the payment facilitator market, delivering rapid and automated merchant workflow onboarding, rule-driven underwriting, regulatory compliant due- diligence, and e-contracting, multi-scheme and multi-acquirer, real-time fraud screening and monitoring, dispute and chargeback management, management of safeguarded client-funds, reserves, guarantees, and settlement, channel management with automated fee collection, invoicing, and referral commissioning, and reporting and management via a brandable portal or embeddable APIs.
Data from analysts including AZPG, Boston Consulting and Cap Gemini, predict huge growth in payments processed through Payment Facilitators over the next three years. Cardstream Group’s PayFac-as-a-Service taps directly into this global market.
Cardstream is a PCI DSS Level 1 compliant provider of payment solutions within a robust, flexible, and scalable payment infrastructure. Cardstream continues to build a global Open Payment Network (OPN) of acquirers, alternative payment methods, ISV platforms, and fraud providers – all accessed via a single API integration. Cardstream supports all worldwide currencies and all major card schemes in over 120 countries for its current portfolio of Reseller Partners and their global spread of merchants.
