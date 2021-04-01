|
CAPEX.com partners with Praxis Cashier for payment options

Wednesday 14 April 2021 14:12 CET | News

Cyprus-based fintech broker CAPEX.com has announced expanding their partnership with smart cashier technology provider Praxis Cashier in the area of ​​direct payment integration solutions.

CAPEX.com will use Praxis' PCI1-compliant smart cashier software, which provides direct access to payment connections with leading financial institutions and payment portals. Praxis offers cashier applications with links to more than 350 payment processing providers and over 1000 alternative payment methods. This enables CAPEX.com to choose the most advantageous payment options for its customers based on their location.

CAPEX.com offers a range of over 2100 financial instruments focused on security allowing clients to control their trading experience. According to a representative from Key Way Investments, the company which operates CAPEX:com under the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) approval, CAPEX also offers training, learning materials, and access to market tools for customers. With Praxis Cashier, the company aims to develop their security standards by offering users a selection of various secure payment solutions. 


More: Link


