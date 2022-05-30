Subscribe
CaixaBank launches new solution for high-net-worth individuals

Monday 30 May 2022 15:10 CET | News

Spain-based CaixaBank has launched OpenWealth, a multifamily office service for high-net-worth individuals.

Under the name of OpenWealth, the consulting service for high-profile entities, set up as a new 100% subsidiary of the CaixaBank Group, will cover customers with assets of more than EUR 50 million.

To this end, OpenWealth makes the Group's solutions available to its clients through an open architecture model that offers personalised solutions in collaboration with the different private banks or asset managers that are part of the CaixaBank Group.

OpenWealth intends to provide a holistic service that covers all the client's needs, from the strategic asset allocation process and consolidated information to the search for national and international providers of specific services. In this way, entities outside the CaixaBank Group may also provide advisory, discretionary portfolio management, RTO, or custody services.

More: Link


