Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Buckzy expands European operations

Thursday 2 June 2022 12:45 CET | News

Canada-based cross-border payments company Buckzy Payments has expanded operations in the Netherlands and is pursuing an EMI licence.

The EMI licence will enable any participant of the Buckzy Payment Network globally to leverage virtual account services and real-time payments across the Single Euro Payment Area (SEPA), which covers 36 countries and territories in Europe: the 27 EU member states plus the UK, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Monaco, San Marino, Andorra, and the Vatican City State.

The new office is a statement of their commitment to establish Buckzy as an important global payments network that banks, financial institutions, neobanks, and fintech startups connect to for their real-time cross-border transactions needs.

Buckzy’s representatives said that Europe is a technologically developed market that is also a hub of fintech innovation thanks to its adoption of open API technology, which has opened up the financial sector and created opportunities for new companies to provide new products and services. More of their customers around the world want to send and receive real-time payments to and from Europe, and they are enabling them to do so.

Founded in 2018, Buckzy is a startup that enables real-time international cross-border payments and Banking-as-a-Service on an embedded finance platform that is scalable, modular, and fully compliant. It reduces the complexity of connecting multiple local private banking networks across different countries with different financial jurisdictions and regulations. This approach facilitates the movement of funds between countries.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: expansion, cross-border payments, money transfer, EMI licence, real-time payments, API
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Buckzy Payments
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Buckzy Payments

|
Discover all the Company news on Buckzy Payments and other articles related to Buckzy Payments in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like