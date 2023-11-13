Subscribe
News

BR-DGE integrates Visa Instalments into Kenwood Travel

Monday 13 November 2023 13:49 CET | News

UK-based payment orchestration provider BR-DGE has integrated Visa Instalments into Kenwood Travel, for an optimised customer checkout experience. 

Following this announcement, by leveraging Visa Instalments via BR-DGE Connect, Kenwood Travel will be enabled to provide improved affordability, flexibility, and security at the payment checkout for customers who wish to go on holiday. This is set to take place through a BR-DGE customisable Hosted Payment Page. 

Visa Instalments will offer a convenient way for Kenwood Travel to accept and receive payment online, as well as more choice on the payment methods they wish to leverage while shopping online. The product will enable clients to access instalment payment options with clear repayment schedules being shown at checkout. In addition, Visa Instalments uses existing lines of credit by integrating with users’ accounts, in order to make it convenient and secure to manage their money without needing to open or keep track of other accounts. 

Kenwood Travel is also using BR-DGE’s modular, payment orchestration platform in order to benefit from its array of functionalities, from Network Tokenisation, through detailed reporting and analytics, which will focus on enabling merchants to deliver an optimised online checkout experience. At the same time, traders can use BR-DGE Connect to make dynamic changes to the client payment experience, for multiple processes, such as making authorisation rates, building in optimised resilience to technical outages, as well as reduce transaction costs. 

According to the press release, more merchants are expected to onboard the Visa Instalments via BR-DGE technology, across the travel and retail industries. In addition, the companies will focus on launching new products, including tokenisation.

 

BR-DGE’s recent strategy of development

BR-DGE had multiple collaborations and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world. 

At the beginning of November 2023, the company announced its partnership with ecommerce firm Polani Travel in order to optimise the online checkout experience of clients and customers. Following this strategic deal, the enterprises focused on implementing payment orchestration technology into Polani

Travel and its subsidiary’s suite of solutions. Polani Travel gained access to BR-DGE’s platform, which encompassed multiple payment and technology providers that were integrated through a single point, according to the press release published at the time. 

In addition, the collaboration focused on underscoring Polani Travel’s plan to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of its clients and users, while also remaining compliant with the requirements and laws of the industry. 

Earlier in October 2023, BR-DGE announced its partnership with digital trust and safety solution provider Sift in order to offer traders and merchants improved fraud protection products. BR-DGE’s clients and collaborators were enabled to access Sift’s machine learning platform for fraud and risk decisioning with its payment ecosystem connectivity tool, BR-DGE Connect. 

Furthermore, the firm also aimed to enable businesses to benefit from the combined integration of payment orchestration, fraud prevention platform, as well as network tokenisation tool.



