BPC share result from its Safal Fasal digital platform

Through access to Farmers Producers Organisations (FPO), Safal Fasal has helped 75.000 Indian farmers access instant payment. It also supports COVID-19-hit farmers to help the food and supply chain rolling.
Safal Fasal provides linkage to credit providers, also serving as a platform to access suppliers and trade with merchants and distributors, in an end-to-end ecosystem. Working with ICICI Bank, as well as microfinance institutions and P2P lenders, Safal Fasal provides FPOs and retailers with access to digital finance to support farmers previously excluded from the formal economy and pay them for their produce.
The SME Marketplace solution is built on BPC’s ‘phy-gital’ model. Safal Fasal blends an online Marketplace for tech-savvy farmers and FPOs, with a physical, on-field meeting approach.
