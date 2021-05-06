|
Boost Payment Solutions gets USD 22 million in funding round

Thursday 6 May 2021 13:34 CET | News

B2B electronic payments company Boost Payment Solutions has closed a USD 22 million in Series C funding round.

The round was led by Invictus Growth Partners. The company’s existing backers Mosaik Partners, INGWE Capital, and North Atlantic Capital also joined the round. Boost plans to utilise the new proceeds to support its global growth across several industry verticals.

The US-based company works to optimise the use and acceptance of commercial cards as an alternative to conventional payment methods. It also works with commercial trading partners to enable credit card transactions.

The Boost Intercept Straight Through Processing (STP) platform is designed to automate the onboarding, credit card transaction, and reconciliation process for buyers and suppliers.

Keywords: Boost, funding, commercial card, digital onboarding
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: United States
