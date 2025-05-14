Bondora partners with Tuum to become a pan-European digital bank

Tuum will provide its cloud-native core banking platform to drive Bondora’s planned greenfield digital banking initiative and the migration of its existing consumer credit business, offering both operations in a single platform. Bondora aims to modernise its lending operations across multiple EU markets.
Bondora is a fintech active in five EU countries, including Estonia, Finland, Spain, Latvia, Lithuania, and the Netherlands. As it takes steps to become a fully licenced bank, Bondora wants to launch deposit and consumer lending products on Tuum, leveraging the platform’s savings and lending modules and real-time architecture.
Bondora’s initiative began as a greenfield move to lay the foundation for its prospective banking operations. It expanded to include the company’s incumbent lending business, thus creating a unified platform for future development. Tuum will be deployed in the public cloud (AWS), enabling Bondora to meet regulatory requirements around business continuity, security, and operational resilience, while benefiting from the speed and flexibility of SaaS delivery.
The firm chose Tuum as it allowed it to focus on customer experience and development while building a modern foundation. With Tuum, Bonora can better serve its customers while minimising the challenges of infrastructure and maintenance. Tuum was selected for its modular design, cloud-native architecture, and ability to meet EU regulatory expectations. The decision was also supported by Tuum’s relationships with other Eurozone institutions, including LHV and OP Financial Group. The partnership reflects a wider trend among fintechs evolving into fully licenced banks.
Tuum is designed for institutions looking to modernise and scale their business, helping banks, lenders, and fintechs tackle the constraints of legacy technology. Tuum supports all key financial business models, such as Islamic banking, BaaS, payments, and lending, on a single platform, helping its clients grow progressively, launch products faster, and expand into new regions and markets.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2025 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions