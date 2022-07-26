BlueSnap partners with Dalenys

While BlueSnap has offered local card acquiring in France for many years, the partnership with Dalenys strengthens BlueSnap’s local card acquiring capabilities in Europe. This enables businesses with a customer base in France to process digital payments as a local transaction.
Dalenys offers a payment solution, maximising conversion rates and fighting fraud. They support large businesses and regulated institutions throughout Europe with their team expertise, in-house engineered technology, and payment data.
As part of Groupe BPCE, Dalenys will enable BlueSnap to continue its building more redundancy, failover, and payment optimisation capabilities in the region.
Available in over 200 regions worldwide, BlueSnap’s Intelligent Payment Routing technology, part of its global payment services, automatically recognises a card’s issuing country and directs it to one of its 47 local card acquiring banks worldwide to optimise sales and reduce costs.
With its new solution for Payment Facilitators, based on a full API platform, Dalenys offers features for PayFacs, such as automated onboarding, compliance with card schemes, monitoring and control of their operations.
BlueSnap's Payment Orchestration Platform is specifically designed to help businesses accept payments both domestically and internationally. Businesses only need to do one integration and will receive one account and one contract to accept payments in 200 geographies with 100+ currencies and 100+ payment types.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions