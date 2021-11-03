|
News

BlueSnap has partnered with Gaviti

Wednesday 3 November 2021 14:49 CET | News

US-based BlueSnap, a payment company helping businesses accept payments in 200+ geographies, has announced its partnership with Gaviti, a player in automated accounts receivable collections.

Gaviti offers customers the ability to create a more efficient collection procedure and increase their company cash flow, as the press release says. Through their partnership with global payment player BlueSnap, Gaviti's customers will now be able to streamline global payment processing.

With the new integration of BlueSnap's All-in-One Payment Platform to Gaviti, businesses have access to a single solution that allows them to sell in different geographies with access to local acquiring in 47 countries, 110+ currencies and 100+ global payment types.


More: Link


Keywords: partnership, accounts receivable, cash flow, digital payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: United States
