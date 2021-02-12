|
BlueSnap expands global operations with new office in Dublin

Friday 12 February 2021 14:10 CET | News

US-based payment platform BlueSnap has announced the opening of a new office in Dublin, as the company expands its global operations.

The new Irish office was set up to ensure there was no disruption to services as a result of Brexit and will play a leading role in supporting BlueSnap's EU customers.

To facilitate the expansion, BlueSnap has secured a Payment Institution license from the Central Bank of Ireland, aiming to enable customers to maximize revenue through better global authorisation rates and lower cross-border fees. The fintech will also retain its office in London along with its UK licensing.

In addition to its European expansion, BlueSnap has added three more acquiring banks to its global network of banking partners. This provides customers with local acquiring in more regions, meaning higher authorisation rates and lower costs when selling goods overseas.


Keywords: BlueSnap, Dublin, Ireland, expansion, license, payment processing
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: Ireland
