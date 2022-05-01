|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Bloom raises GBP 300 mln

Friday 27 May 2022 12:16 CET | News

Bloom, a UK-based revenue-based lending business, secured GBP 300 million in funding.

The round was led by Credo Capital Partners and funds managed by Fortress Investment Group LLC. The company intends to use the funds to expand its reach across Europe.

Bloom specialises in providing capital to growth businesses that operate predominantly online. The revenue-based lender differentiates itself from similar models through its pricing model and range of product features that enable brands to only pay for what they use.

The product is based on a flexible pricing and deployment model that combines the features of a revolving credit product, charging customers for only what they use with the predictability and transparency of cost that comes with fixed fee revenue-based lending. The capital from Bloom is not designed for stock, marketing, or any other specific purpose as the company believes business owners who have growing companies should be free to use capital in the best way that suits them.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: funding, financial services, investment
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Bloom
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Bloom

|
Discover all the Company news on Bloom and other articles related to Bloom in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like