BigCommerce partners with dLocal to expand their presence in LATAM

Thursday 24 March 2022 15:31 CET | News

US-based SaaS ecommerce platform BigCommerce has selected dLocal to support cross-border as well as local-to-local pay-ins in LATAM.

dLocal’s solution enables BigCommerce merchants to accept localised payments such as local cards and Alternative Payment Methods (APMs), including Boleto Bancário and Pix in Brazil, and Oxxo in Mexico. This is the first region where BigCommerce will offer cards and local payment methods. The ecommerce platform has also recently announced that it has expanded its presence to Mexico.

Officials from dLocal explained that through the partnership, they look forward to supporting their expansion both onboarding regional merchants and growing their existing EU and US. merchants into the high-opportunity Latin American markets. They are happy expand BigCommerce’s operations in Latin America as a hub for their growth in ecommerce. 

dLocal supports local payments in emerging markets connecting global enterprise merchants with market consumers across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Through the ‘One dLocal’ concept (one API, one platform, one contract), global companies can accept payments, send pay-outs, settle funds globally, and issue white label prepaid virtual and physical debit cards in local currencies, without the need to manage separate pay-in and payout processors, set up local entities, and integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods.

For more information about dLocal, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.


Keywords: dLocal, BigCommerce, partnership, expansion, payment methods
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: World
