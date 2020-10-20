|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Bendigo Bank, Tyro Payments partner for merchant acquiring alliance

Tuesday 20 October 2020 13:35 CET | News

Australia-based retail banking company Bendigo Bank has partnered with payments solutions provider Tyro Payments to form a merchant acquiring alliance.

The partnership supposes that Tyro will become the sole merchant acquiring partner for the bank’s small business (SME) clients. As part of the alliance, a co-branded system has been developed called ‘Bendigo Bank EFTPOS/ecommerce powered by Tyro’, according to www.electronicpaymentsinternational.com.

The solution combines the bank’s distribution channels, geographic footprint, and relationship-focused business banking capability with Tyro’s merchant acquiring technical know-how. The partnership will give the bank’s customers access to a full suite of products from Tyro.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Bendigo Bank, Tyro Payments, merchant acquiring, alliance, partnership, Australia, retail banking, payments solutions, SME, banks, small business, co-branded, EFTPOS, ecommerce
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Australia
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like