Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

BBVA launches BBVA epricer

Thursday 21 May 2020 12:02 CET | News

Spain-based bank BBVA, along with fintech FinIQ, has launched a website for its equities and credit-linked structured products, BBVA epricer. 

According to the press release, the site aims to assist professionals in structuring and obtaining prices for equity and credit-linked investment products. It is also expected to enable BBVA clients to request investment proposals remotely amidst COVID-19 crisis.

BBVA epricer should also provide investors with the price of any derivative investment. It will allow investors to organise the main equity structured payoffs including autocalls, reverse convertibles and participation structures, as well as credit tranche structured products, all through a web-based front end.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: BBVA, BBVA epricer, Spain, fintech, FinIQ, COVID-19, coronavirus
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Spain
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like