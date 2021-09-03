|
BAWAG selects SIA as a technology partner

Friday 3 September 2021 12:22 CET | News

BAWAG, an Austria-based bank, has selected SIA as the technology partner for the management and processing of the credit and prepaid cards portfolio issued by BAWAG, easybank, and PayLife.

SIA is extending its partnership with BAWAG which can focus on its core business whilst benefiting from IT synergies with the integration, standardisation, and interoperability guaranteed by SIA’s technology infrastructure. SIA will continue to offer various services for the bank’s card products evolution enabling BAWAG to extend its footprint in the digital ecosystem.

SIA is a subsidiary of CDP Equity provides its services in over 50 countries, and also operates through its subsidiaries and branches in Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and South Africa.


