Banking Circle and Skydo enhance Indian MSME payments

This collaboration with Banking Circle enables Skydo’s customers to offer their buyers in the UK and EU a broader range of local payment options. It also allows Skydo to expand its cross-border collection capabilities into new markets like Australia, aligning with Skydo's commitment to saving Indian businesses USD 1 billion in FX fees by 2027.
In a comment, executives from Skydo said their aim is to simplify cross-border payments, making them affordable, transparent, and fully compliant for Indian businesses, and this partnership with Banking Circle aligns with that goal. By leveraging Banking Circle’s global network, they can help more and more Indian businesses expand their operations globally.
The two companies are financial modern technology platforms strongly committed to governance, compliance and reducing the costs associated with global payments. With a direct banking partner and a single API integration to Banking Circle’s infrastructure, Skydo can offer its merchants a broader array of local payment and fund collection options.
This mutual partnership is expected to expand further as Banking Circle grows its presence in Asia and Skydo plans to introduce more currency options and payout capabilities for Indian businesses.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions