Banking Circle adopts ISO 20022 messaging standard

Wednesday 13 April 2022 15:12 CET | News

Three years ahead of the 2025 deadline for completion, Banking Circle has adopted the ISO 20022 messaging standard. 

A single common format for all financial communications, ISO 20022 allows participants and systems in different markets to communicate in a consistent message format, using agreed terminology.

Available to Banking Circle clients using SFTP and API, ISO 20022 improves end-to-end processing across domains and geographies that currently use a vast range of standards and information formats. And as a common technical language, it will make it easier for businesses to adapt to changes in the economy, technology, and innovation.


Banking Circle

