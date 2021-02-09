|
Bankdata, Nordic API Gateway to empower 9 banks with Open Banking

Tuesday 9 February 2021 13:45 CET | News

A large IT provider in the financial sector in Denmark, Bankdata, has enabled Open Banking from Nordic API Gateway to its 9 member banks with more than 1.7 million customers.

Nordic API Gateway assists the IT provider to add full access to account aggregation and payment initiation to more than a fourth of the Danish population. The collaboration will support all banks using Bankdata the opportunity to take advantage of PSD2 to deliver actionable Open Banking solutions.

Both businesses and consumers will be able to add and pay with accounts from other banks, as well as get a full overview of their finances regardless of the number of banks the customer might have.

The collaboration also indicates a new dimension to Bankdata as it is becoming more of an integrator for its member banks. In the past, the IT provider would have developed most products in-house, but the rapid change in consumer demands, technology, and compliance, sets new demands for the ability to integrate with external collaborators.


