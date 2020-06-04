BankBazaar raises USD 6 million in series D funding round

The latest funding is led by new investor WSV – a joint venture fund of Walden International and Korea-based company SKTA – with participation from a clutch of company’s existing investors, including Amazon, Sequoia India, Experian, and Eight Roads.
Bankbazaar is an online marketplace for retail loans, credit cards and investment products like mutual funds, fixed deposits etc. It also provides customers their credit score for free.
The India-based startup had last raised USD 25 million in October 2017 from Experian. With this latest round of funding, the company’s total external funding raised across several rounds stands at USD 116 million.
Bankbazaar claims that between October 2019 and February 2020, it saw a 90% increase in monthly organic traffic and a 53% increase in monthly revenue.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions