News

BankBazaar raises USD 6 million in series D funding round

Thursday 4 June 2020 14:17 CET | News

Online financial services marketplace BankBazaar has raised almost USD 6 million as part of its ongoing series D funding round. 

The latest funding is led by new investor WSV – a joint venture fund of Walden International and Korea-based company SKTA – with participation from a clutch of company’s existing investors, including Amazon, Sequoia India, Experian, and Eight Roads.

Bankbazaar is an online marketplace for retail loans, credit cards and investment products like mutual funds, fixed deposits etc. It also provides customers their credit score for free.

The India-based startup had last raised USD 25 million in October 2017 from Experian. With this latest round of funding, the company’s total external funding raised across several rounds stands at USD 116 million.

Bankbazaar claims that between October 2019 and February 2020, it saw a 90% increase in monthly organic traffic and a 53% increase in monthly revenue.


