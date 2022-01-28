|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Bank of East Asia proposes USD 372 mln share buyback

Friday 28 January 2022 14:05 CET | News

Hong Kong-based Bank of East Asia has declared it intends to buy back 8.43% of its total issued shares worth USD 372.65 million owned by Elliot Investment Management's affiliated entities, Reuters states.

The share buyback, which will be settled using the bank's internal resources, will take place in an off-market transaction at a maximum of HKD 11.78 per share.

The share buyback would result in a 6% hike in the consolidated net asset value per share attributable to its shareholders, the Hong Kong-based lender said in a statement.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: banks, investment
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Hong Kong
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like