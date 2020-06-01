Sections
Bank of Cyprus migrates to HPS PoweCARD

Monday 1 June 2020 12:27 CET | News

Bank of Cyprus has completed the migration to HPS’ PowerCARD solution to replace its legacy systems

After migrating its Switch from Base24 to PowerCARD-Switch, Bank of Cyprus completed the migration of its Card Management System from Bevertec to PowerCARD-Issuer. With PowerCARD, the bank now relies on the platform to offer new products and services.

According to Mondo Visione, this gives Bank of Cyprus access to a modern and digital payment platform that processes transactions from any channel, initiated by any means-of-payment.



Keywords: Bank of Cyprus, banks, Cyprus, payments, HPS, PowerCARDS, Switch, Base24, Card Management System, Bevertec, digital payments, transactions
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Cyprus
