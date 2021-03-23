Banc of California to acquire Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

The all-stock transaction is valued at approximately USD 235 million, or USD 9.77 per share, based on the closing price for Banc of California’s common stock of USD 19.54 as of 22 March 2021. Banc of California expects the transaction to be 12.9% accretive to EPS in 2022 with a 2.3-year earnback period to tangible book value per share based on a conservative and achievable cost savings estimate of approximately 35%.
Under the terms of the definitive agreement, which was approved by the Board of Directors of both companies, holders of Pacific Mercantile common stock will receive 0.5 shares of Banc of California common stock for each share of Pacific Mercantile common stock they own. Existing Banc of California stockholders will own approximately 81% of the outstanding shares of the combined company and Pacific Mercantile shareholders are expected to own approximately 19%.
The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and shareholder approvals from Banc of California and Pacific Mercantile shareholders.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions