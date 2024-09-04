Bamboo Payment, Ontop to optimise workforce management in Latin America

As part of their collaboration, Bamboo Payment and Ontop intend to centre their efforts on improving the workforce management landscape in the region by minimising payment processing times and advancing fund accessibility for workers. In addition, the strategic alliance aims to address longstanding difficulties faced by individuals, including delays in fund withdrawals and high conversion costs. By utilising Bamboo’s infrastructure, Ontop is set to augment its offering, providing transactions that are more efficient and cost-effective.
