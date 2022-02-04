|
B2B payments platform Tribal raises USD 60 mln

Friday 4 February 2022 13:37 CET | News

US-based B2B payments and financing platform Tribal has raised USD 60 million from a Series B led by SoftBank Latin America Fund.

Also taking part in the round were Coinbase Ventures, BECO Capital, QUD Investors, Rising Tide, Third Prime, Acuity Ventures, Canas Capital and AGE Fund. Founded in 2016, Tribal provides corporate cards and financial solutions to help power startup growth in emerging markets. The company launched its beta spend management platform to customers in 2019.

The company previously raised USD 40 million in crypto and fiat hybrid debt and closed a combined Series A and debt round of USD 34.3 million.

According to Tribal, to support its growing customer base in 22 countries and its expansion across LatAm, it will use the most recent funds to continue building its local teams in Brazil, Mexico, Columbia, Peru and Chile.

Keywords: funding, B2B payments, financing , corporate card
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: United States
