B2B cross-border payments to grow by 30 percent to USD 35 tln by 2022, study

In the post-pandemic recovery phase, businesses will be more cost conscious; meaning that cross-border payment vendors must offer compelling cost propositions to companies, or they will fail to recover lost traffic.
The new research, B2B Payments: Domestic, Cross-border & Instant Payments 2020-2025, identified that instant payments, services where funds settle in 10 seconds or less, will account for 9.3% of B2B transactions by volume in 2022, up from 6% in 2020. However, instant payments will only account for 6.3% of B2B transactions by value in the same year; illustrating the predominantly low value of these payments, due to low transaction limits for schemes.
The research shows how blockchain networks will increasingly disrupt existing payment types in the cross-border market, driven by requirements for increased efficiency and transparency from traditional money transfer operators. This efficiency, enabled by services including RippleNet and Visa B2B Connect will be critical in enabling these operators to compete with innovative non-bank players. Operators must trial new systems now and refresh their business models, or they will lose market share in a highly commoditised post-pandemic environment.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions