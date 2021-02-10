Azimo, HBL to launch money transfer service in Pakistan

The new service will allow Pakistanis living in the UK, Europe, and Australia to send money to their loved ones in minutes. Pakistan received a large volume of global remittances in 2020, with USD 7.1 billion pouring into the country during the third quarter of the year alone. Despite this, many banks still take three business days to deliver money to the country.
Azimo customers can choose to send money to any bank account in Pakistan, or to any branch of HBL for collection. The recipient of a cash pick-up transfer only has to show their CNIC and transfer number to claim the money.
