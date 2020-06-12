Sections
News

Austrian bank99 teams up with Diebold Nixdorf

Friday 12 June 2020 12:58 CET | News

Diebold Nixdorf has inked a six-year ATM-as-a-Service (AaaS) agreement with Austria-based bank99.

Under the agreement, Diebold will set up and manage an end-to-end digital branch, deploying 500 ATMs throughout 300 branches for bank99. Therefore, valued at over USD 20 million, the partnership enables the Austrian bank to optimise its ATMs and enhance the self-service experience leveraging Diebold’s AaaS model.

With the AaaS model, the bank aims to integrate its self-service channels through a solution to accelerate scalability via hardware, software, maintenance, asset financing, and managed services.


Keywords: Diebold Nixdorf, partnership, Austria, banks, ATM-as-a-Service, AaaS, bank99, digital, hardware, software
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Austria
