|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Augmentum Fintech raises USD 55.9 mln via equity issue

Thursday 17 June 2021 14:02 CET | News

Augmentum Fintech has announced it is raising USD 55.9 million via an equity issue, with the proceeds to be used toward an identified pipeline of investments and other opportunities.

It is issuing up to 29.6 million new ordinary shares via an initial placing, open offer, offer for subscription and intermediaries offer. The shares are being issued at 135.5 pence each, a 6.1% discount to its closing price of 144.25 pence on June 11, the day before the company said it was planning the fund raising. However, the issue price is a 3.9% premium to the company's net asset value per share of 130.4 pence on March 31.

Under the open offer shareholders will be able to buy four of the discounted shares for every 19 existing shares held.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: fintech, funding, investment
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like