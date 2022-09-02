AUB joins forces with Atome to roll out BNPL credit card

The credit card has no income requirement. Consumers can register their interest in getting an Atome Card via the latest version of the Atome app or Atome’s website. Selected consumers will receive an e-mail inviting them to apply for the card.
There are no annual fees, sign-up fees or other charges for the card. The virtual or physical card can be used at any in-store or online retailer that accepts Mastercard. It allows users to buy now and pay up to 45 days later with a USD 3,516 credit limit. Clients can view and manage their payment schedule through the Atome app.
AUB’s officials explained that this tripartite partnership and innovation between a digital-first financial services provider like AUB, a BNPL provider like Atome, and a fintech like MatchMove will help further accelerate financial inclusion of the unbanked and underbanked in the Philippines.
In a statement, representatives from MatchMove stated that the launch of the Atome Card is aligned with the their goal of delivering secure and smooth spend, send, and lend solutions. The Philippines has an increasing population of digital users and the card not only reaches out to the underbanked sector, but also augments them by giving them the luxury of time, choice, and control of their finances.
Citing the Q4 2021 BNPL survey of Research and Markets.com, AUB said BNPL payment in the country is expected to grow by 109.7% year on year to reach USD 794.2 million in 2022, as demand for flexible and convenient payment solutions continues to increase.
Atome launched in the Philippines in October 2021, with over 600 online and offline retail partners. In the region, it is also affiliated with over 15,000 online and offline retailers in nine other markets, namely: Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, China, and Japan.
Meanwhile, MatchMove is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and is authorised by card networks to issue virtual and physical cards globally with partner banks. The company has offices in India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and the Philippines.
