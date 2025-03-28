Atoa integrates with Xero to optimise payments for UK businesses

Through this integration, customers are set to be able to attach Atoa as a payment provider and include a ‘Pay with Bank App’ button on Xero invoices. This allows their customers to pay directly from their bank app or online banking. Afterwards, payments are automatically synced in Xero, in turn minimising management time for businesses and supporting them in reducing processing fees.
Among the potential benefits of connecting Atoa with Xero, the two companies mention:
Increased payment efficiency, with invoices being paid from the recipient’s bank app without entering payment details;
Decreased fees, with rates starting from 0.7% per transaction;
Optimised cash flow, allowing businesses to receive invoice payments more efficiently;
Minimised admin time, as payment sync with Xero enables time-saving capabilities on manual reconciliation;
Augmented client experience, as paying invoices by bank app provides a more convenient payment option.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2025 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions