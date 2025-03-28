Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Atoa integrates with Xero to optimise payments for UK businesses

Friday 28 March 2025 07:45 CET | News

Atoa, an Open Banking-enabled payments provider, has integrated with Xero to allow UK businesses to optimise how they get paid and minimise fees with Instant Bank Pay. 

Through this integration, customers are set to be able to attach Atoa as a payment provider and include a ‘Pay with Bank App’ button on Xero invoices. This allows their customers to pay directly from their bank app or online banking. Afterwards, payments are automatically synced in Xero, in turn minimising management time for businesses and supporting them in reducing processing fees.

Atoa integrates with Xero to optimise payments for UK businesses

Among the potential benefits of connecting Atoa with Xero, the two companies mention:

  • Increased payment efficiency, with invoices being paid from the recipient’s bank app without entering payment details;

  • Decreased fees, with rates starting from 0.7% per transaction;

  • Optimised cash flow, allowing businesses to receive invoice payments more efficiently;

  • Minimised admin time, as payment sync with Xero enables time-saving capabilities on manual reconciliation;

  • Augmented client experience, as paying invoices by bank app provides a more convenient payment option.

Furthermore, according to the official press release, the Atoa and Xero integration is currently available to all Atoa users in the UK. Commenting on the news, representatives from Atoa mentioned that integrating with Xero simplifies how UK businesses collect payments through invoices. Additionally, the move highlights the company’s commitment to supporting businesses in the region, enabling them to free up time and resources so that they can further advance their operations.

Latest news from Atoa

The integration with Xero comes just a few days after Atoa obtained regulatory approval from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to operate as an Authorised Payment Institution (API). By securing the registration, Atoa intended to further expand its operations, planning to scale its payment solutions to businesses across the UK. Additionally, the FCA authorisation allowed Atoa to provide a broader suite of regulated and compliant payment services, including payment initiation solutions, facilitating direct payment from customers to businesses without using card networks. 

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, digital payments, online payments, online banking, financial services
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Atoa, Xero
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Atoa

|

Xero

|
Discover all the Company news on Atoa and other articles related to Atoa in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like