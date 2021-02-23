|
Astra launches automated bank transfer API for banks and fintechs

Astra, a technology company that offers bank-to-bank transfer solutions, has announced the official release of its transfer automation platform designed for financial institutions and fintech companies.

The company’s transfer automation platform enables its customers to offer programmatic transfers between their users’ network of accounts. Astra’s rule-based routines dynamically initiate bank transfers, and then systematically orchestrate the full life cycle of the transaction. The platform is tailored specifically for integrations with financial institutions, fintech startups, and enterprises, helping them to fund user accounts and capture more deposits through a single API.

The Astra platform evaluates user profiles across multiple data points, manages authorisations, and verifies all accounts for ownership. Its orchestration technology enables Astra to offer no-fee, two-day ACH transfers to its customers, according to the official press release.


