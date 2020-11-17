|
Ascendant expands into the UK market

Tuesday 17 November 2020 14:16 CET | News

US-based financial technology and global payments provider Ascendant has announced the expansion of its global operations with an entry into the UK market.

The company will focus on growing their corporate client base and partnerships by offering technology-driven payment solutions. As company representatives state, having the infrastructure and operational capabilities to expand into the UK market is a significant and strategic milestone for the company.

As members of the SWIFT network and Global Payment Initiative (gpi), Ascendant wants to help with payment delivery and to provide transparency for customers. Ascendant’s World Virtual Accounts enable businesses to send and receive payments in different currencies without needing a local area presence.


Keywords: Ascendant, expansion, UK, fintech, payments provider, financial services
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: United Kingdom
