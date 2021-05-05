Artificial intelligence is bypassing bank customers, study shows

Germany-based IT service management company Senacor has released a study stating that customers of German banks do not notice banks' use of artificial intelligence since institutes find it difficult to determine what consumers want.
The study was released in collaboration with the Interdisciplinary Center for Security, Reliability and Trust of the University of Luxembourg and the Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Information Technology. It consisted of 22 qualitative interviews conducted with decision-makers at C-level, department heads, bank founders, fintechs and IT service providers. According to the study, banks use artificial intelligence (AI) to improve internal processes instead of for interacting with their customers. Users logging onto a bank's website do not notice whether artificial intelligence is at work or not. Institutes use AI to recognise patterns such as whether fraud is involved in a transfer, money is being laundered, or card payments are made at unusual locations.
The study reports that customers rarely interact with AI, although they would want an intelligent chatbot or voice assistant to help manage accounts or analyse sales. According to a representative of the University of Luxembourg, companies in the financial sector are too timid when it comes to AI, fearing that they will annoy their customers with false offers or by replacing face-to-face conversations with a chatbot. According to the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi), banks and companies generally miss up to 25% more profit by avoiding artificial intelligence. A survey by the Germany-based digital association Bitkom shows that German companies are currently hardly using AI, although 68% of respondents saw it as an opportunity rather than a danger.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions