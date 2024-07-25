Subscribe
Archie adds wamo and ekko to its portfolio

Thursday 25 July 2024 15:38 CET | News

Fintech acceleration firm archie has added SME banking and payments specialist wamo and climate solutions provider ekko to its portfolio.

 

Established last year, archie aims to partner with early-stage fintech companies globally to support their growth. In essence, the team behind archie intends to offer more than just financial investment, focusing on operational support, networking opportunities, and strategic expertise in exchange for equity stakes in their portfolio companies. 

Details of the deals with wamo and ekko have not been disclosed, but archie operates on an equity model, providing support and resources in return for ownership shares. Company officials highlighted the firm's approach, noting that capital alone is insufficient for successful scaling of fintech companies, which often struggle in the scale-up phase.

 

More information about the two companies

Wamo, a UK-based firm that recently secured USD 5 million, aims to support SME growth in Europe, particularly in facilitating access to accounts and cross-border payments. This positions wamo to address the challenges SMEs face when operating internationally. 

Ekko provides tools for carbon tracking and offsetting, aligning with the increasing focus on environmental sustainability in the corporate sector.  Officials from ekko expressed positive sentiments about the partnership, highlighting the value archie has already added to their strategy. 

According to thefinancialanalyst.net, archie’s entrance into the fintech acceleration field is timely, given the challenges faced by many early-stage companies transitioning to larger operations. With wamo and ekko as its initial investments, archie plans to continue identifying and partnering with innovative fintech firms globally, building a foundation for their success and growth.


More: Link


Keywords: partnership, investment, fintech, expansion
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Archie, ekko, wamo
Countries: United Kingdom
