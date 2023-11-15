Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Apiture announces USD 10 Million insider fundraising round

Wednesday 15 November 2023 12:57 CET | News

Apiture has announced the closing of a USD 10 million fundraising round led by funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Investment Management, along with other existing investors.

According to the official press release, the investment brings the total funding raised by Apiture to USD 79 million since its inception in 2017. 

Apiture has announced the closing of a USD 10 million fundraising round led by funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Investment Management, along with other existing investors.

Apiture is set to use the additional capital to accelerate product development initiatives and continue expanding its sales and marketing efforts to meet demand for the Apiture Digital Banking Platform. This banking platform serves more than 300 banks and credit unions throughout the US. 

About Apiture and its recent developments and partnerships 

Based in the US, Apiture delivers digital banking solutions to banks and credit unions throughout the country. Its configurable solutions aim to meet a wide range of financial institutions’ needs, from levelling the playing field with larger institutions to supporting growth through innovative data intelligence and Embedded Banking strategies. With its API-first approach, clients can maximise the capabilities of their platform while preserving a smooth user experience.  

In September 2023, the company introduced family banking through a partnership with a fintech company, Greenlight, to help financial institutions support financial literacy. By leveraging the Greenlight for Banks program, Greenlight's family finance app would be available through Apiture's Consumer Banking solution. Many banks and credit unions may lack access to the resources to create a digital banking experience for young people. As per the press release, Apiture would be able to offer the Greenlight for Banks solution, providing its financial institution clients with family banking tools at no cost to their customers. 

In June 2023, State Employees Credit Union selected the Apiture Digital Banking Platform to deliver a better online and mobile banking experience to its members. The attempt to modernise is part of State ECU's continual aim to assist its members by delivering better financial services. Apiture's Consumer Banking and Business Banking solutions would be used by the credit union to provide in-demand capabilities via an easy-to-use internet interface and mobile app. The Apiture Data Intelligence solution would also be used by the credit union to increase digital interaction and give personalised offers to individuals and companies online. 

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: funding, fintech, financial institutions, digital banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Apiture
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Apiture

|
Discover all the Company news on Apiture and other articles related to Apiture in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like