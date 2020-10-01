|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Ant Group gets Hong Kong IPO approval

Tuesday 20 October 2020 13:41 CET | News

China-based Ant Group has received green light from Chinese regulators to list in Hong Kong, another step towards a large IPO.

Ant Group aims to raise USD 35 billion via the share sale in a joint listing in the semi-autonomous finance hub. The plan values Ant Group at about USD 250 billion. The company runs Alipay, the dominant online payment system in China, where cash, cheques, and credit cards have been mostly replaced by epayment devices and apps.

Ant Group has also been granted approval by Hong Kong’s stock exchange. In September 2020, the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Star Market platform gave its approval for a listing, which meant the company firm only needs a final, formal approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

In its August 2020 filing, Ant Group said it would use the proceeds to expand cross-border payments and enhance its research-and-development capabilities.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Ant Group, Hong Kong, IPO, stock list, Alipay, China, CSRC, Star Market,
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Hong Kong
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like