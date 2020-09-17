Answer Pay and Mastercard complete the first live Request to Pay transactions

The move follows the launch of Answer Pay’s certified repository and is a significant step in the development of the Pay.UK ecosystem.
Answer Pay is designed to support payment services providers with Request to Pay+ services through a simple integration.
In July, Mastercard enrolled to the Pay.UK Framework for its Request to Pay solution in the UK. Request to Pay is part of Mastercard’s global portfolio of Bill Pay applications enabling people to view and pay their bills instantly, and with flexibility, from their bank accounts.
Request to Pay is a messaging service that enables transaction settlement between businesses and individuals. It is complementary to existing payment infrastructure supporting current payment methods through improved communication.
The open ecosystem, designed by Pay.UK brings together communities of billers and payers from participating payment service providers.
Repository services are the keystone of the Request to Pay ecosystem, managing the identities of participants and securely routing bill payment messages to the correct destinations. They are the interconnection between invoice management systems, typically offered by banks and fintechs and customer bill payment applications which could be retail bank apps, digital wallets or personal finance managers.
