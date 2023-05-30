Annature joins NAB's reward programme for business account holders

Annature, known for its eSigning solutions, provides services to companies across Australia and processes more than 20,000 documents per week. Its technology, robust security, and ease of use have made it an essential tool for businesses looking to streamline their operations efficiently.
Under the new rewards programme, NAB business account holders will now be able to access exclusive discounts and services from Annature. This move is part of NAB Bank’s initiative to add more value to their business customers by linking them to services that can improve their business operations and bottom line.
The partnership with Annature will offer NAB’s business transaction account holders not just a discounted eSignature solution, but a seamless and secure experience in the digital signing of their essential business documents.This reward program aims to aid businesses in their digital transformation journey, ultimately saving them time and improving efficiency. Further details about this new rewards programme will be shared with NAB business account holders via direct communication and will also be available on the NAB website.
Officials from Annature said that partnering with NAB is an opportunity for them to extend their services to more businesses across Australia. They are happy to be part of this rewards programme and are looking forward to helping NAB’s business customers to simplify and secure their document signing processes.
In March 2023, National Australia Bank has completed its first intra-bank cross-border transaction using its own stablecoin via Ethereum.
The transaction, part of a NAB pilot for an AUD-backed stablecoin, involved deploying stablecoin smart contracts for seven major global currencies, showcasing the potential to shorten cross-border transactions from days to minutes.
NAB intends to issue its stablecoin under the ticker ‘AUDN,’ which will be managed as a liability on its books. The bank further plans to enable transactions for the Australian, New Zealand, Singapore, and US dollars, as well as the EUR, JPY, and GBP.
Digital asset infrastructure provider Fireblocks and fintech platform Blockfold assisted with the smart contracts, direct custody of the tokens (alongside minting and burning). NAB says its stablecoin was issued as an ERC-20 token.
