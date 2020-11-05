|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

AnaCap invests EUR 300 mln for 60% of Carrefour' payments platform

Thursday 5 November 2020 14:12 CET | News

Carrefour has decided to offload a majority stake in its digital payments platform Market Pay to AnaCap Financial Partners.

AnaCap, a European financial investment firm, will acquire 60% of retail group’s payments arm in a deal valued at around EUR 300 million. Market Pay was developed in-house at Carrefour in 2016, expanding in the intervening years to managing 5 million cards and more than a billion annual transactions. Bolstered by Carrefour’s retail presence in Europe, the payments system operates through a unified data platform to offer a multitude of payments solutions for merchants and fintech firms. 

AnaCap aims to capitalise on the transition from cash to digital payments that has been accelerated by COVID-19, expanding into new markets across Europe and further penetration in ecommerce, according to Fintech Magazine. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: AnaCap, Carrefour, payments platform, Market Pay, digital payments, Europe, investment, COVID-19, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like