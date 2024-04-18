Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Amazon Pay explores credit services on the UPI platform in collaboration with NPCI

Thursday 18 April 2024 14:42 CET | News

Amazon Pay has announced its plans to introduce credit services on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform as part of a deal with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

This initiative focuses on improving customer experience and value propositions. In early 2024, Amazon Pay received a payment aggregator license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), allowing it to diversify its range of financial services. Previously, the company had obtained approval from the Central Bank for a prepaid payment instrument (PPI) license. 

Furthermore, this news follows Amazon Pay's recent partnerships with RBL Bank for UPI payments, ICICI Bank for FASTag recharge, and the introduction of the Amazon Pay ICICI co-branded credit card.

Amazon Pay has announced its plans to introduce credit services on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform as part of a deal with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

UPI growth with Amazon Pay 

More than 100 million customers use Amazon Pay UPI for a variety of transactions. According to the report, Amazon also already offers instant credit through its Amazon Pay Later option, allowing customers to make purchases on its marketplace through equated monthly instalments. Amazon Pay also partners with approximately 8.5 million brick-and-mortar sellers across 350 urban and rural areas, along with over 10,000 online sellers. 

Recently, NPCI announced three new features for UPI-linked RuPay credit cards, including EMI options, UPI AutoPay for settling credit card bills, and increased credit limits. These enhancements promise to advance digital payments and will be rolled out starting May 31, 2024.  

In October of 2023, Amazon introduced the ability for RuPay credit cardholders to pay in EMIs, aiming to make shopping more convenient and affordable.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: payments , digital wallet, UPI, Amazon, transactions , partnership
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Amazon Pay, NPCI, UPI
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Amazon Pay

|

NPCI

|

UPI

|
Discover all the Company news on Amazon Pay and other articles related to Amazon Pay in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like