Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Amazon, Goldman Sachs partner for small business credit lines

Thursday 11 June 2020 14:42 CET | News

Amazon has partnered with Goldman Sachs to introduce a new credit line for the US merchants on its platform, according to Forbes.

Small business sellers who sell using Amazon’s platform will receive an invitation to apply for credit lines up to USD 1 million through Marcus, Goldman’s consumer banking arm. The revolving credit lines will come with fixed interest rates between 6.99% and 20.99%. 

The project named ‘Augusta’ within the investment bank has been in development for two years and will expand Amazon’s existing small business lending program. Amazon considered creating an online lending marketplace in which Goldman would have been one of the lenders but opted to work exclusively with Goldman instead.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Amazon, Goldman Sachs, small business sellers, small business credit line, Marcus, consumer banking, revolving credit lines, interest rates
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like