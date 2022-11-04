Alior Bank to launch Alior Pay as part of new strategy

The bank did not give details of the new service, which it announced alongside a third-quarter net loss of USD 13.1 million. That compared with a profit of USD 31.9 million in 2021, and was due in part to the payment holidays enacted by Poland's government to help borrowers cope with higher interest rates.
Despite a deteriorating economic backdrop, Alior said it did not expect its 2022 cost of risk, money set aside against risky loans, would exceed 2021’s 1.6%.
Company officials stated that in terms of the cost of risk, cumulatively for the three quarters of 2022 they have the level of 1.47%. They expect in 2022 to end at around 1.6%, despite the deteriorating economic situation.
In 2020, Alior Bank partnered with identity verification and authentication company Onfido to support its digital onboarding and KYC processes.
By integrating Onfido’s AI-powered technology, Alior Bank users are able to prove their identity remotely and sign up for a personal account by taking a photo of their government-issued ID and a short video selfie.
The bank has also invested in Autenti, a Polish fintech startup that provides a platform for electronic agreement signing and digital workflow of documents.
Autenti planned to use the funding proceeds to accelerate the digitisation of banks through implementing an e-signature, which is intended for clients and contractors to whom these banks address their offer. New digital solutions will streamline banking-related processes and have a positive impact on the natural environment.
