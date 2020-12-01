|
Airtel Payments Bank expands footprint in West Bengal

Tuesday 1 December 2020 12:11 CET | News

Airtel Payments Bank has expanded its footprint in India’s West Bengal to take banking services to unbanked villages in remote areas, as Financial Express presents.

The expansion follows the bank’s intention of contributing to financial inclusion in the state. The bank has a network of 30.000 neighbourhood banking points spread across West Bengal and plans to expand its banking points in the state by 50% by March 2021, as representatives say.

12.500 unbanked villages in the state now have access to formal banking services with Airtel Payments Bank. Majority of the residents of these villages had no bank account or had to travel long distances to reach the nearest bank branch, the officials said.

Two million customers in these villages now have a savings account with the bank. Through these banking points customers can also access a range of financial services like Aadhaar Enabled Payments, insurance, and government pension schemes.


