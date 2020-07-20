Sections
News

Airtel Africa, WorldRemit partner to grow money transfer business

Monday 20 July 2020 14:41 CET | News

Telecom and mobile money services company Airtel Africa has partnered with digital money transfer service provider WorldRemit for instant money transfer services expansion across Africa.

Airtel Money services are already available in the Democratic Republic of Congo (RDC), Uganda, Zambia, Tanzania, Malawi, and Niger. Customers can now send money to Mobile Money accounts from Rwanda via WorldRemit. With Airtel Money, mobile money users can transfer money both locally and internationally. They can also make utility payments, pay merchants, save money in their mobile wallets, purchase airtime, and access mobile financial products.

Airtel Africa operates in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East, Central, and West Africa. The fintech offers a suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services.

More: Link


