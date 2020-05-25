Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Airfox joins Via Varejo

Monday 25 May 2020 11:26 CET | News

US-based fintech Airfox has announced joining Via Varejo, a Brazil-based retailer which serves around 60 million customers through nationwide retail chains Casas Bahia and PontoFrio.

Under the deal, Airfox will continue to serve as a fintech innovation hub out of its current headquarters and leverage Via Varejo infrastructure to accelerate its mission of bringing more accessible financial services to the underbanked in Latin America.

According to IBS Intelligence, the acquisition is built on the existing partnership between the companies under which the Airfox team developed and launched its free banQi digital banking app.

banQi is a mobile banking which extends digital transaction capabilities and access to banking services through Via Varejo retail locations in neighbourhoods throughout Brazil with features for buying goods, paying bills, pay booklets, slips, topping up cell phones, recharging public transit cards, and more.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Brazil, retail, Via Varejo, US, fintech, startup, Airfox, Casas Bahia, PontoFrio, Latin America, partnership, banQi, digital banking, mobile banking, banking, digital transactions, cards
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: Latin America
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like