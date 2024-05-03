Subscribe
ahlibank introduces Samsung Pay

Friday 3 May 2024

ahlibank, a financial institution, has unveiled the launch of Samsung Pay, marking a significant stride in providing convenience and security to its clients.

Through Samsung Wallet, ahlibank patrons will gain access to mobile payments and secure contactless transactions across a broad spectrum of online, on-site, and in-store outlets globally.

ahlibank launches Samsung Pay

Officials at Samsung Gulf Electronics expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting Samsung's dedication to offering innovative payment solutions to consumers in the region. They emphasised ongoing enhancements to Samsung Wallet, aimed at enriching customer experiences within the digital domain.

Samsung Wallet offers a swift, user-friendly, and secure payment avenue, with future enhancements slated to include features such as document storage for IDs, electronic keys, and boarding passes – all accessible with a single swipe. Leveraging collaborations with trusted partners and developers, Samsung aims to expand the capabilities of its digital wallet platform.

ahlibank's collaboration with Samsung underscores its commitment to providing digital solutions to its expanding customer base, aligning with the global trend towards e-wallet adoption.

The Samsung Wallet platform prioritises security, leveraging hardware and Samsung's Knox-based technology to safeguard sensitive information stored within devices. Features like fingerprint recognition and encryption strengthen data protection, while unique identification symbols replace sensitive data, providing an additional layer of defence against cyber threats.

To activate Samsung Pay, customers can download the Samsung Wallet App from the Galaxy Store, log in to their Samsung account, set up their PIN and fingerprint, and add their cards for immediate use.

Tech-driven banking: meeting modern customer needs

In today's digital age, customers expect banking services to align with their fast-paced lifestyles. Convenience, security, and a frictionless digital experience have become paramount considerations for consumers when choosing financial institutions. This shift in customer demands has spurred a transformation in banking services, compelling institutions to innovate and adapt rapidly. Recognising the need to meet these evolving expectations, banks are increasingly turning to technology providers like Samsung to improve their digital offerings.

The collaboration between financial institutions and tech giants reflects a strategic response to the growing demand for innovative banking solutions. By harnessing the technological prowess of companies like Samsung, banks can introduce features such as mobile payments, contactless transactions, and robust security measures that cater to the preferences of today's digitally savvy consumers.


