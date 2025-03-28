Adyen teams up with CoverManager to support businesses

As a global payment platform, Adyen delivers solutions that allow its clients to manage transactions securely. The company’s ability to integrate several payment methods into a single platform supports restaurants in processing both online and in-premise transactions more efficiently. By integrating with CoverManager, Adyen intends to enable businesses to automate and centralise payments, in turn optimising the customer experience and facilitating the financial management of the restaurant. Additionally, the company focuses on delivering a scalable and flexible service that can meet the needs, demands, and preferences of any type of restaurant.
Furthermore, among the potential benefits of the integration between Adyen and CoverManager, the two companies mention:
Secure and optimal transactions, enabling restaurants to augment the customer experience and support improved management;
Mitigation of no-shows by requesting a payment in advance to ensure that clients attend a reservation, as well as management of cancellations on time;
Real-time synchronisation, with payments automatically syncing with CoverManager, keeping records up to date;
Detailed reports and analysis, with restaurants being able to access detailed information about transactions. Through this, businesses can analyse performance and optimise their income.
